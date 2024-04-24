Money laundering accused Su Baolin to plead guilty after being handed 3 more charges

CAMBODIAN passport holder Su Baolin, one of the 10 foreign nationals embroiled in Singapore’s largest money laundering case, is expected to plead guilty after receiving three new charges for possessing over S$1.1 million in benefits derived from criminal conduct, as well as lying to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

In a fresh charge read to him in court on Wednesday (Apr 24), Su is alleged to have S$777,220.50 in cash stored at 34A Nassim Road, which, in part or in whole, represented his benefits from criminal conduct.

He is alleged to have been part of an unlawful remote gambling operation.

Another charge sheet indicated that he possessed a white Toyota Alphard Hybrid 2.5SR C-Package CVT, which he allegedly purchased for S$332,281.26 using criminal proceeds. He was unable to account satisfactorily as to how he came by the said property, the sheet noted.

He is also alleged to have made a false statement to the Controller of Work Passes under MOM, in his capacity as a director of a company known as SG-Gree, to obtain an employment pass for his wife Ma Ning.

He allegedly stated that Ma would be employed as a sales and marketing director by the company, when the company had no intention of employing her.

This brings the total number of charges he faces to 13.

He is represented by Quahe Woo & Palmer’s Sunil Sudheesan, Diana Ngiam and Joyce Khoo. He is expected to plead guilty on Apr 29.

Su was previously charged with using S$657,980 – his alleged benefits of criminal conduct – to fund the purchase of three properties at Scotts Square, in Scotts Road, in the name of his wife.

The money he provided was allegedly derived from a conspiracy he engaged in with one Wang Qiming, a former Citibank employee, to forge a document with the intent to cheat Standard Chartered Bank.

Other charges allege that he made false representations and involve Wang Junjie, a former registered qualified individual at filing agent LW Business Consultancy.

Su had allegedly abetted Wang Junjie to fraudulently make false representations to the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore regarding the true and accurate values of Xinbao Investment Holdings’ revenue, gross profits, and trade receivables for the company’s financial years in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Su and Wang Junjie were both directors at Xinbao Investment Holdings, where Wang Junjie was also secretary.

The Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority said on Jan 19 that Wang Junjie had his registration as a qualified individual cancelled on Jan 18, as part of its investigations into the money laundering probe.

Su also faces a charge of using as true a false declaration in the purchase of a unit at the Gramercy Park condominium in Grange Road, off Orchard Boulevard.

He allegedly made false statements indicating that he was a director of Great Trillion Technology in Hong Kong and China Run Feng (Holdings) Investment in China, receiving dividends, director’s fees and salary from these companies. These were declared as the source of his funds for purchasing the condominium unit.

In August last year, Su was handed charges related to submitting forged documents to Standard Chartered Bank and Citibank.

He was arrested on Aug 15, 2023, at a Good Class Bungalow along Nassim Road, along with nine other foreign nationals in an island-wide anti-money laundering blitz. Over S$130 million worth of assets in his and his wife’s names have been seized.

It was previously revealed in court that Su has a congenital heart disease and that he was warded for a few days after his arrest.

The rear view of the plot of land currently covered by a sound barrier at 69 Ocean Drive in Sentosa Cove. PHOTO: BT FILE

Separately, OCBC is selling a parcel of land, 69 Ocean Drive in Sentosa Cove, seized in the S$3 billion money laundering probe to recover over S$20 million in loans taken by Su. The vacant plot of land did not manage to secure a buyer at an auction organised by Edmund Tie held on Wednesday and the property was withdrawn.

The bank had commenced a legal process to recover an overdue home loan through the sale of the residential property in August 2023, with the judgment obtained in OCBC’s favour in January, a spokesperson for OCBC said.

So far, three of the 10 foreign nationals have been handed jail sentences for money laundering-related charges. One more is set to plead guilty on Apr 30, while the other six, including Su, are in remand.