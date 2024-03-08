Moody’s places embattled lender NYCB on ‘review for upgrade’

Published Fri, Mar 08, 2024 · 10:44 am
The new rating follows the bank’s announcement on Wednesday that it had raised US$1 billion from investors including former US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s Liberty Strategic Capital.
PHOTO: REUTERS

US Banking

RATINGS agency Moody’s said on Thursday it had changed the direction of its rating view of New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) to “review for upgrade” from “review for downgrade”.

The new rating follows the bank’s announcement on Wednesday that it had raised US$1 billion from investors including former US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s Liberty Strategic Capital and also named Joseph Otting, a former Comptroller of the Currency, as its new CEO.

Moody’s changed the direction of its review as the capital raise will increase NYCB’s common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio - a key measure of financial strength - to 10.3 per cent on a proforma basis, assuming full conversion of the preferred equity to common, from 9.2 per cent reported at Dec 31, 2023.

NYCB’s “planned capital raise could help stabilize its franchise following the tumultuous series of events that have occurred in recent weeks, and could improve its creditworthiness,” according to Moody’s.

The agency also continues to believe that NYCB may have to further increase its provisions for credit losses.

Last week, Moody’s had downgraded NYCB’s long-term issuer rating to “B3” from “Ba2”.

SEE ALSO

NYCB’s new CEO said earlier on Thursday that the company is seeing interest from non-bank bidders for some of its loans and will outline a new business plan next month, after the bank slashed its dividend again and disclosed deposits fell 7 per cent. REUTERS

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Banks

United States

Moody's

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Terra’s Do Kwon to be extradited to South Korea instead of US, Montenegro court rules

New Bill gives MAS wider investigative, supervisory powers over financial services sector

OCBC to launch programme to accelerate growth of women-owned SMEs

US banking sector profits drop 44% in Q4 as big firms cover failed bank costs

ECB keeps rates on hold but acknowledges some inflation cooling

Nationwide challenges UK's big banks with US$3.7 billion Virgin Money bid

Breaking News

Most Popular