Morgan Stanley boosts managing director ranks after dealmaking revival

Wall Street expects another strong year as equity markets hit record highs and interest rates decline

At Morgan Stanley, women made up 27% of managing director promotions, while 31% of US-based promotes were ethnically diverse. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Morgan Stanley elevated 184 employees to the managing director rank this year, up 6 per cent compared to 2025, indicated an internal memo on Wednesday (Jan 7), as dealmaking rebounded across the industry.

The promotions, typically occurring in January, went up from 173 last year, with 70 per cent centring on revenue-focused roles. Those promoted had spent an average of 11 years at the Wall Street powerhouse, the memo added.

Institutional securities, which houses the bank’s flagship investment banking and trading operations, accounted for the largest share at 48 per cent of the promotions, followed by investment management and wealth management at 12 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively.

The investment banking environment improved markedly in 2025, with a resurgence in large mergers and acquisitions, as well as multi-billion-dollar initial public offerings.

The total global investment banking revenues crossed US$100 billion in 2025, the first time since the record year of 2021, indicated data from financial markets platform Dealogic.

The Wall Street banks expect the industry to have another strong year as equity markets hit record highs, interest rates decline and antitrust scrutiny of large deals eases under the Trump administration regulators.

The Bank of America promoted 394 employees to managing director roles in December, while Goldman Sachs said in November that it will promote 638 executives to such roles in 2026, its highest number since 2021.

At Morgan Stanley, women made up 27 per cent of managing director promotions, while 31 per cent of US-based promotes were ethnically diverse, indicated the memo.

The banks in Wall Street have stepped up efforts in recent years to promote more women and racially diverse employees into senior roles, amid longstanding criticism over representation at the top of the industry. REUTERS