The Business Times

MSCI halts Indonesia index changes, flags transparency risks

MSCI cited persistent “fundamental investability issues” and concerns over coordinated efforts to distort prices

Summarise
Published Wed, Jan 28, 2026 · 10:24 AM
    • Stock market information displayed at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan.20, 2026.
    • Stock market information displayed at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan.20, 2026. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    MSCI will pause certain index changes for Indonesian companies until regulators address concerns over the tightly held ownership of listed firms, marking the latest setback for South-east Asia’s biggest market.

    The index compiler will immediately halt index additions to its gauges and freeze increases to the number of shares deemed available to investors, citing persistent “fundamental investability issues” and concerns over coordinated efforts to distort prices, it said in a statement.

    If Indonesia fails to make sufficient progress on transparency improvements by May, MSCI will reassess the country’s market accessibility status - a move that could lead to a reduction in weighting for all Indonesian companies in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index and even a potential downgrade to frontier-market status. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    MSCIIndonesia

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More