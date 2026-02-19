The Business Times

New Zealand’s central bank done easing policy but risks are on both sides, top official says

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Thu, Feb 19, 2026 · 10:54 AM — Updated Thu, Feb 19, 2026 · 10:54 AM
    • (Right) RBNZ governor Anna Breman, and chief economist Paul Conway and assistant governor Karen Silk at a news conference in Wellington, New Zealand, Feb 18, 2026.
    • (Right) RBNZ governor Anna Breman, and chief economist Paul Conway and assistant governor Karen Silk at a news conference in Wellington, New Zealand, Feb 18, 2026. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    [SYDNEY] New Zealand’s central bank is done cutting interest rates but there are risks on either side as policymakers gauge the strength of the consumer recovery and the path of inflation, said a top official on Thursday.

    Karen Silk, Assistant Governor at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, made the comments in an interview with Reuters on Thursday.

    The RBNZ kept its main official cash rate at 2.25 per cent on Wednesday and said monetary policy would stay accommodative for some time as the economy recovers. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Reserve Bank of New ZealandInterest ratesNew Zealand

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More