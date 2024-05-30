The Business Times
The Business Times
Subscribe
View more
The Business Times
Create a free account with Business Times for seamless access across SPH Media products.
REGISTER
LOGIN

Companies & Markets

NFTs ‘highly susceptible’ to fraud, scam uses: US government

Published Thu, May 30, 2024 · 07:47 AM
Share this article.

A US government report released on Wednesday found non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to be “highly susceptible to use in fraud and scams,” urging for more regulations to be considered on these digital units.

While NFTs and NFT platforms have so far rarely been used for acts like terrorist financing, they can be used to launder proceeds from crimes, said the report by the US Treasury Department.

“This risk assessment demonstrates Treasury’s commitment to analyse illicit finance risks of newer technologies and communicating them to industry and law enforcement,” said Brian Nelson, Treasury Under Secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.

NFTS, which became popular in 2021, are digital works that cannot be replaced or modified and are therefore unique.

Each has a digital certificate of authenticity which in theory cannot be tampered with - it is registered in a blockchain, like cryptocurrencies.

But “cybersecurity vulnerabilities, challenges related to copyright and trademark protections, and hype and fluctuating pricing of NFTs can enable criminals to perpetrate fraud and theft,” said the Treasury report.

SEE ALSO
Dolce & Gabbana metaverse fashion offering leaves shopper fuming
GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY

Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox.

VIEW ALL

It also noted that some NFT firms and platforms do not have the right controls to counter money laundering, terrorist financing and sanctions evasion.

Measures such as law enforcement and “analysis of public blockchain data” can help to mitigate risks, the report added.

It called for the US government to work with foreign partners as well, to nudge them towards addressing the illicit finance risks of NFTs.

The Treasury report followed a national risk assessment and action plan that identified illicit finance risks relating to virtual assets. AFP

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Scam
READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to  t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

SUPPORT SOUTH-EAST ASIA'S LEADING FINANCIAL DAILY

Get the latest coverage and full access to all BT premium content.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Browse corporate subscription here