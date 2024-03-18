Nomura boosts EMEA bond desks with new head of flow rates

Published Mon, Mar 18, 2024 · 7:52 pm
In its third quarter, which ended in December, Nomura wholesale unit delivered a pretax profit of 23 billion yen (S$206 million) following a loss of 1.9 billion yen in the same quarter of the previous year.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Nomura

NOMURA Holdings has appointed Hemish Shah as head of flow rates for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa as the Japanese broker works on expanding its wholesale operations in the region.

The Tokyo-based lender hired Shah from Deutsche Bank where he oversaw the rates desk, it said in a statement on Monday (Mar 18).

At Nomura, he will report to Richard Volpe, global head of rates, and Nat Tyce, head of global markets for EMEA.

UK regulators have recently eased capital demands on the Japanese broker that had been place after it lost US$2.9 billion on fund Archegos, Reuters reported, freeing up the firm from a punitive measure that curbed risk-taking.

The additional capital that Nomura now has available will be invested in its wholesale business in Europe.

In its third quarter, which ended in December, the lender wholesale unit delivered a pretax profit of 23 billion yen (S$206 million) following a loss of 1.9 billion yen in the same quarter of the previous year.

SEE ALSO

Revenuefrom fixed income products increased by 19 per cent in the third quarter to 103.5 billion yen compared to the same quarter last year, “driven by uptick in Americas with Japan remaining solid,” it said in a presentation.

Shah replaces Pasquale Cataldi who was in charge of the EMEA flow rates until he left last year. Deputy head Olek Gajowniczek also left the firm last month. REUTERS

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Banks

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

ANZ CEO looks for India, China growth as customer focus shifts

Sumitomo Life completes Singlife acquisition following regulatory approval

BOJ rate hike on Tuesday is now widely expected after wages jump

Binance CEO Teng sees Bitcoin topping US$80,000 on ETF inflows

Australia set to extend rate pause as economy enters slow lane

China central bank approves Tencent’s Tenpay capital boost to 15.3 billion yuan

Breaking News

Most Popular