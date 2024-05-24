Nomura pay for top executives rises 150% after profit recovers

NOMURA Holdings more than doubled pay for its top managers last fiscal year, as earnings at Japan’s largest brokerage rebounded on better trading and the nation’s economic recovery.

Total compensation paid to the firm’s eight executive officers rose 150 per cent in the year ended March 31 to 4.46 billion yen (S$38.4 million), according to an invitation letter recently sent for a planned annual shareholders general meeting next month.

Chief executive officer Kentaro Okuda counts among that group as does Christopher Willcox, who oversees investment banking and trading. The figure includes 1.21 billion yen in cash bonuses and 598 million yen in base salaries, as well as stock awards.

Nomura’s net income rose 79 per cent last year, marking the first increase in annual profit since Okuda took the helm in 2020. The firm’s turnaround got a tailwind from Japan’s economic revival across investment banking and the retail brokerage. REUTERS