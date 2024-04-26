The Business Times
The Business Times
Subscribe
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterView more
The Business Times
Create a free account with Business Times for seamless access across SPH Media products.
REGISTER
LOGIN

Companies & Markets

Nomura Q4 net profit jumps almost eight-fold on retail income surge

The bank reported a 670% jump in quarterly net profit compared with a year earlier

Published Fri, Apr 26, 2024 · 03:18 PM
Share this article.

Nomura Holdings, Japan’s biggest brokerage and investment bank, reported on Friday (Apr 26) a 670 per cent jump in quarterly net profit compared with a year earlier as its retail and investment banking income rose to their highest levels in eight years.

January-March net profit was 56.8 billion yen (S$493.39 million) compared with 7.3 billion yen a year earlier when worries about a global banking crisis engulfed global markets and hit Nomura’s investment banking business.

The results show Nomura’s continued recovery after it was forced to slash its profit targets last May amid global market uncertainty.

The Japanese stock market’s rally between January and March that pushed the Nikkei 225 index to a record high boosted Nomura’s retail business yet higher after recording its highest retail income in eight yeas in the previous quarter.

Investment banking revenue from both domestic and international deals rose to the highest since the 2016/17 financial year – the earliest for which comparisons are available – despite a decline in global fee pools. REUTERS

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Corp earnings
READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to  t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

SUPPORT SOUTH-EAST ASIA'S LEADING FINANCIAL DAILY

Get the latest coverage and full access to all BT premium content.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Browse corporate subscription here