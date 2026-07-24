The Business Times
business-time-50

OCBC, Asset World Corp ink pact with US$200 million sustainability-linked loan

Tie-up will support AWC’s ‘growth-led strategy across its hospitality, commercial and lifestyle destination portfolio’

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Shikhar Gupta

Shikhar Gupta

Published Fri, Jul 24, 2026 · 12:03 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • This is the Thai real estate group’s first strategic financing partnership with OCBC.
    • This is the Thai real estate group’s first strategic financing partnership with OCBC. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] OCBC and Thai integrated lifestyle real estate group Asset World Corp (AWC) have partnered on a US$200 million sustainability-linked loan.

    The tie-up reflects a “shared belief in Thailand’s long-term economic potential, the future of sustainable tourism and responsible growth across the region”, said AWC on Friday (Jul 24).

    This is AWC’s first strategic financing partnership with OCBC and will help support its “growth-led strategy across its hospitality, commercial and lifestyle destination portfolio”.

    Elaine Lam, head of global corporate banking at OCBC, said: “Thailand remains an attractive market with strong potential, particularly in tourism and related sectors.

    “As a regional bank with deep Asean roots, we are committed to supporting companies that contribute to sustainable economic growth with our sustainable finance capabilities.”

    AWC added that it plans to deliver projects that respond to evolving travel, business and lifestyle needs while creating new opportunities for local communities and strengthening Thailand’s tourism ecosystem.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    OCBCThailandTourismESGSustainability-linked bonds

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Yeoh Pei Xien is the youngest grandchild of Yeoh Tiong Lay, who founded Malaysian multinational conglomerate YTL Corporation.

    Yeoh Pei Xien: YTL’s third-gen scion with a pastor’s heart

    The deal values the HSBC Singapore insurance unit at S$2.7 billion.

    Allianz to buy HSBC’s Singapore insurance unit for S$2.9 billion

    Michael Lim founded Motorway, now a diversified automotive group, in 1992.

    Motorway group boss Michael Lim charged with evasion of excise duty and GST

    SingPost’s 34th annual general meeting at Suntec Singapore lasted around two and a half hours, with 12 resolutions approved.

    SingPost chairperson says talks with government ongoing in response to query about state aid

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More