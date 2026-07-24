OCBC, Asset World Corp ink pact with US$200 million sustainability-linked loan

Tie-up will support AWC’s ‘growth-led strategy across its hospitality, commercial and lifestyle destination portfolio’

This is the Thai real estate group’s first strategic financing partnership with OCBC. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] OCBC and Thai integrated lifestyle real estate group Asset World Corp (AWC) have partnered on a US$200 million sustainability-linked loan.

The tie-up reflects a “shared belief in Thailand’s long-term economic potential, the future of sustainable tourism and responsible growth across the region”, said AWC on Friday (Jul 24).

This is AWC’s first strategic financing partnership with OCBC and will help support its “growth-led strategy across its hospitality, commercial and lifestyle destination portfolio”.

Elaine Lam, head of global corporate banking at OCBC, said: “Thailand remains an attractive market with strong potential, particularly in tourism and related sectors.

“As a regional bank with deep Asean roots, we are committed to supporting companies that contribute to sustainable economic growth with our sustainable finance capabilities.”

AWC added that it plans to deliver projects that respond to evolving travel, business and lifestyle needs while creating new opportunities for local communities and strengthening Thailand’s tourism ecosystem.