OCBC sees regional transaction banking growth outpacing Singapore, senior executive says

Transaction banking revenue is currently split about 60:40 between domestic and regional markets

OCBC said fee income from cash management and foreign-exchange transactions grew 2% in Singapore in 2025, compared with 9% in regional markets. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] OCBC expects its transaction banking business in regional markets to continue growing faster than in Singapore, the bank’s chief strategy and transformation officer Melvyn Low told Reuters.

The faster growth in Singapore would be driven by quicker growth in regional fees and forex transactions tied to cross-border trade, and Chinese corporates expanding into South-east Asia, Low said in an interview.

Transaction banking revenue is currently split about 60:40 between domestic and regional markets.

“By the time we finish this year, I wouldn’t be surprised if the geographies earn closer to or maybe even more than Singapore, and that is considering a higher base also,” Low said.

Low said the percentage contribution from overseas markets including Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong and China to transaction banking revenue grew by more than 10 per cent in the past year.

OCBC said fee income from cash management and foreign-exchange transactions grew 2 per cent in Singapore in 2025, compared with 9 per cent in regional markets.

OCBC’s transaction banking revenue grew at about a 20 per cent annually over five years, while corporate current and savings account balances grew more than 10 per cent last year and trade balances rose over 20 per cent, he said. REUTERS