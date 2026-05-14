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OCBC signs 5-year partnership with Australian government to boost regional investment, trade

The framework will focus on sectors including energy transition, green transportation and fintech

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Meera Pathmanathan

Published Thu, May 14, 2026 · 12:54 PM
    • Allaster Cox, former Australian High Commissioner to Singapore (left), with Elaine Lam, OCBC head of global corporate banking, at the signing ceremony.
    • Allaster Cox, former Australian High Commissioner to Singapore (left), with Elaine Lam, OCBC head of global corporate banking, at the signing ceremony. PHOTO: OCBC

    [SINGAPORE] OCBC and the Australian High Commission in Singapore have inked a five-year partnership to boost trade and investment flows between South-east Asia and Australia. 

    This framework will focus on high‑growth sectors such as energy transition and infrastructure, resources, green transportation, fintech and digital innovation, said the bank on Wednesday (May 13).

    Under the partnership, which was formalised in April, both sides intend to connect Australian companies with industry leaders across South-east Asia, facilitate investor matching, and support knowledge-sharing programmes to strengthen companies’ market readiness.

    The initiative aligns with the goals outlined in the Australian government’s “Invested: Australia’s Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040” framework, which was launched in 2023.

    This aims to deepen Australia’s trade and investment links with South-east Asia, a region projected to become the world’s fourth-largest economy by 2040.

    Since its launch, two-way trade between Australia and South-east Asia increased by A$3.2 billion (S$2.9 billion) to a record high of A$195.7 billion as at end-June 2025. Australian investment in the region also increased by A$2 billion to A$105.9 billion.

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    Expanding regional footprint

    OCBC’s head of global corporate banking Elaine Lam said the partnership comes at a “timely” moment, as the bank commemorates the 40th anniversary of its Sydney branch.

    She noted that the branch’s loan book recorded a compound annual growth rate of about 13 per cent over the past five years as at Q1 2026. This was driven by growth in sectors such as real estate, energy and utilities, and digital and physical infrastructure.

    She said that OCBC – the only Singapore bank with a dedicated export credit agency desk – is well-positioned to work with Export Finance Australia on structured and project-financing solutions to support Australian companies expanding into South-east Asia.

    “There are growing opportunities for energy transition, infrastructure development and green transportation,” she added.

    Supporting Australian companies

    The partnership builds on OCBC’s longstanding ties with Australian companies, including construction and real estate company Lendlease.

    OCBC provided financing and capital-raising solutions for Lendlease Global Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust’s acquisition of Paya Lebar Quarter Mall in Singapore. It also supported Lendlease’s developments including One Circular Quay in Sydney and the Tun Razak Exchange in Kuala Lumpur.

    Under the agreement, OCBC will work with three Australian government agencies – the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Export Finance Australia, and the Australian Trade and Investment Commission – to support cross-border business expansion and investment activity.

    Emily Follett, acting Australian High Commissioner to Singapore, said the collaboration reflects the “strong and trusted partnership” between Singapore and Australia, and is an “example of how we can work together to unlock new opportunities for business, investment and innovation”.

    She added: “It is especially encouraging to see support for sectors that will drive the energy transition and strengthen regional resilience.”

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