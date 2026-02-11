Philippines’ digital banks chase profits as regulator ups the stakes

Both GoTyme and Tonik have said they aim to become net profitable in the next year

GoTyme took more than two years after its launch in October 2022 before introducing its first lending product, a buy now, pay later service. PHOTO: GOTYME

THE first bank account that Isabel Bautista personally signed up for was with GoTyme.

“When I saw they were offering interest rates worth 5 per cent, and that cash-ins were free of charge, signing up was as easy as ABC,” she told Tech in Asia. She did not stop there. As at 2026, she has three accounts with three different digital banks, all of which are holding upwards of six-figures of her savings.

Ever since the country’s central bank – Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) – issued digital bank licenses in late 2020, Filipinos have been spoiled for savings account choices.