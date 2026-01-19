Point72 expands office space in Hong Kong’s Henderson Tower

The US hedge fund firm is scheduled to move in May

[HONG KONG] Point72 Asset Management has signed a deal to take more space for its upcoming office in The Henderson, a skyscraper in Hong Kong’s Central district, as demand from the financial sector provides relief to the city’s beleaguered office market.

The US hedge fund firm is taking a total of 85,000 square feet (7,897 square metres) of office space across seven floors, up from about 60,000 square feet that it previously committed to take, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Point72, which is scheduled to move in May, initially intends to sublet a portion of the space, one of the sources said, asking not to be named when discussing private matters.

Asset managers and other financial firms in Hong Kong have bolstered demand in the city’s high-end commercial buildings, helping push the occupancy rate at The Henderson to 90 per cent. But the broader commercial real estate market is still struggling, with CBRE Group expecting office rents to drop 3 per cent this year.

“Premium buildings in Central with better amenities and green certificates are the type of option that can most attract tenants these days,” said Martin Wong, head of research & consultancy for Greater China at Knight Frank. “The lower rents provide an opportunity for them to occupy such space that they were not able to before.”

Point72 and Henderson Land declined to comment.

The Henderson, owned by Henderson Land Development, has tenants including Carlyle Group, Canada’s CPP Investments, Coller Capital, General Atlantic and Aeonea.

The office vacancy rate in Central dropped to 11 per cent in 2025 from 14 per cent in the previous year, but the city as a whole saw a rise in vacancies, according to data from CBRE. BLOOMBERG