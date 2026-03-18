Prudential posts 12% rise in new business profit, flags US$7 billion shareholder returns

The company says that it now expects to return more than US$7 billion to shareholders over the 2024 to 2027 period

In January, the British insurer named Douglas Flint as its new chair to succeed Shriti Vadera, who is stepping down in May after five years in the role. PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Insurer Prudential posted a 12 per cent rise in annual new business profit on Wednesday (Mar 18), helped by resilient momentum in its Asia and Africa markets.

The London and Hong Kong dual-listed company said that it now expects to return more than US$7 billion to shareholders over the 2024 to 2027 period, including a US$1.3 billion capital return in 2027.

The insurer said its new business profit on a traditional embedded value (TEV) basis was US$2.78 billion for the year ended Dec 31, compared to US$2.46 billion in fiscal 2024, up 12 per cent on a constant exchange rate basis.

“We carry the momentum of 2025 into 2026 and are confident in our double-digit growth trajectory across our key metrics,” CEO Anil Wadhwani said.

New business profit in its key Hong Kong unit rose 12 per cent, driven by stronger sales and margins across local and Mainland Chinese customers.

At the group’s Mainland China joint venture, Citic Prudential Life, new business profit rose 27 per cent, supported by strong annual premium equivalent (APE) sales growth in the second half.

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The business expanded its agency force and strengthened its partnership with Citic, focusing on top outlets to boost productivity, while maintaining disciplined risk management.

Its Indonesian segment posted 11 per cent growth in new business profit, driven by margin expansion on a shift to higher-margin products.

In fiscal 2025, adjusted operating profit before tax increased to US$3.31 billion from US$3.13 billion last year, on a constant exchange rate basis.

The insurer also declared a second interim dividend of 18.89 US cents per share, above the 16.29 US cents apiece announced last year.

In January, the British insurer named Douglas Flint as its new chair to succeed Shriti Vadera, who is stepping down in May after five years in the role. REUTERS