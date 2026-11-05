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Prudential posts slight rise in third-quarter new business profit

Quarterly new business profit margin expanded to 44% from 41% a year earlier

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Published Thu, Nov 5, 2026 · 11:10 AM
    • New business profit rose 1 per cent in the quarter ended Sep 30 to US$709 million from a year earlier.
    • New business profit rose 1 per cent in the quarter ended Sep 30 to US$709 million from a year earlier. PHOTO: ST

    ASIA-FOCUSED insurer Prudential reported a marginal increase in third-quarter new business profit on Thursday (Nov 5), as repricing actions in Hong Kong lifted margins and helped offset a slowdown in its mainland China business.

    New business profit, which reflects the lifetime profits expected from policies sold, rose 1 per cent in the quarter ended Sep 30 to US$709 million from a year earlier. The figure was calculated on a traditional embedded value and constant exchange rate basis.

    Quarterly new business profit margin expanded to 44 per cent from 41 per cent a year earlier, while annual premium equivalent sales declined 6 per cent.

    Hong Kong, Prudential‘s largest profit contributor, logged double-digit growth in quarterly new business profit, supported by higher margins and strong demand from local customers.

    The insurer said the stronger demand from Hong Kong residents offset slower conversion of prospective sales from some mainland Chinese visitors.

    In August, reports had emerged that China had begun imposing a 20 per cent personal income tax on returns from Hong Kong insurance policies, raising concerns about demand from mainland Chinese customers and broader restrictions on cross-border investment channels.

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    New business profit from CITIC Prudential Life, its mainland China joint venture, declined significantly after new rules limiting how much insurers can pay banks to sell policies slowed sales through bank branches.

    Prudential said it expects fiscal 2026 new business profit in mainland China to be 10 per cent to 15 per cent lower than in 2025.

    In Asean, new business profits from Malaysia grew, while those from Singapore and Indonesia declined. REUTERS

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