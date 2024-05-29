PwC to become OpenAI’s largest enterprise customer, WSJ reports

ACCOUNTING giant PwC will become the largest customer and first reseller of OpenAI’s enterprise product as part of a new deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday (May 29).

PwC will roll out ChatGPT Enterprise, a version of the Microsoft-backed AI startup’s chatbot aimed at large companies, the report said.

The accounting firm will provide ChatGPT Enterprise to its 75,000 US employees and 26,000 UK employees, the report added.

Both companies did not disclose the financial terms of the deal or details on PwC’s plans to resell the AI product, the Journal reported.

OpenAI and PwC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The OpenAI agreement is part of PwC’s previously announced plans to invest US$1 billion in generative AI technology, the report stated, citing a PwC spokesperson.

The startup has been making efforts to add enterprise customers beyond Microsoft.

Reuters reported in April that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman hosted hundreds of Fortune 500 company executives in San Francisco, New York and London, where he and other executives pitched AI services for corporate use, going head-to-head in some cases with Microsoft.

OpenAI has worked with other consulting firms such as Bain, but its partnership with PwC, which includes a reseller component as well as dedicated investment is the first of its kind, the report said.

Wall Street Journal owner News Corp had entered into a content agreement with OpenAI earlier in May. REUTERS