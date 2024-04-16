PwC denies anonymous letter allegations, plans investigation

PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS (PwC) said it will investigate an anonymous letter circulating on social media that made “false allegations” about the company and its partners over its role in auditing China Evergrande Group.

“We believe the letter contains inaccurate statements” that “could tarnish PwC’s reputation and infringe” its legal rights, the company said on Tuesday (Apr 16) PwC Hong Kong has reported it to relevant authorities, and is “treating this incident with high priority”, it said.

PwC has been under the spotlight after China launched one of the biggest investigations of financial fraud in history. Authorities said developer Evergrande’s main onshore unit overstated its revenue in the two years through 2020. The government is examining PwC’s role as a former auditor for the real estate company, sources familiar said in March.

The letter questioned PwC’s role in Evergrande’s accounting fraud among other corporate governance issues.

Bloomberg was unable to verify the authenticity of the letter.

The auditor has run into trouble in other regions. It pledged to boost governance controls in Australia over questions of a serious conflict of interest in leaking government tax plans to its clients. Its UK network was also fined £5.6 million (S$9.5 million) for failures in auditing Babcock International Group. BLOOMBERG

SEE ALSO Have McKinsey and its consulting rivals got too big?