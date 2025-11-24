Revolut’s valuation hits US$75 billion as it completes fundraising

Investors Coatue, Greenoaks, Dragoneer and Fidelity lead the round

[SINGAPORE] Digital bank Revolut has concluded fundraising – comprising secondary share sales for employees and fresh capital – bringing its valuation to US$75 billion.

Investors that led the fundraising round include Coatue, Greenoaks, Dragoneer and Fidelity, with participation from Andreessen Horowitz and Franklin Templeton.

Bloomberg reported in October that Revolut was closing a US$3 billion fundraising round.

Employees and early investors were given the opportunity to sell their Revolut shares as part of the transaction; this was the fifth such liquidity event for employees.

Revolut reported a 72 per cent increase in 2024 revenue to US$4 billion, with profit before tax surging 149 per cent to US$1.4 billion.

It added that its global retail customer base crossed 65 million in 2025, and that Revolut Business has hit US$1 billion in annualised revenue.

The digital bank is primed to launch in Mexico after obtaining final banking authorisation, as well as in India. It has also clinched a banking incorporation licence in Colombia.

“This milestone reflects the remarkable progress we have made in the last 12 months towards our vision of building the first truly global bank, serving 100 million customers across 100 countries,” said Nik Storonsky, CEO and co-founder of Revolut.