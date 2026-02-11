Robinhood reports record quarterly revenue on retail trading strength

Transaction-based revenue rose to US$776 million

Robinhood's revenue rose to a record US$1.28 billion during the three months ended Dec 31, up 27 per cent from a year earlier. PHOTO: REUTERS

ROBINHOOD Markets reported record fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as the retail brokerage taps into the growing role of individual traders in the equities markets.

The Menlo Park, California-based company’s revenue rose to a record US$1.28 billion during the three months ended Dec 31, up 27 per cent from a year earlier.

Individual investors have become a major force supporting equities markets, snapping up stocks during selloffs driven by AI bubble fears and geopolitical turmoil.

Still, the Menlo Park, California-based company’s profit fell to US$605 million, or 66 cents per share, from US$916 million, or US$1.01 per share.

The fall reflected a US$56 million provision for income taxes made during the quarter, compared with a US$358 million benefit recognised in the year-ago period.

Transaction-based revenue rose to US$776 million. Equities revenue rose 54 per cent while options climbed 41 per cent.

However, revenue from crypto trading fell 38 per cent at Robinhood. The volatile sector has now struggled for months since a crash last October sent bitcoin nearly halving from its Oct 6 peak as leveraged positions were washed out.

US spot-bitcoin ETFs witnessed outflows of about US$2 billion in December and US$7 billion in November, Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note to clients.

The results come amid a selloff across US brokerages as AI-fueled disruption fears transcend software and IT stocks to financials.

Brokerages, such as Robinhood and rival Public, have been making headway into the sector via their low-cost and tech-enabled offerings.

Robinhood offers its Gold subscribers an AI-powered investing assistant that allows users to chat through trading ideas and enact orders.

Gold subscribers increased 58 per cent to 4.2 million in the quarter from the previous year. REUTERS