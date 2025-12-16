Rupee hits record low, pressured by persistent outflows and NDF maturities

The rupee slipped to an all-time low of 90.82, eclipsing its previous record low of 90.7875 hit on Monday. PHOTO: EPA

[MUMBAI] The Indian rupee slipped to an all-time low for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, pressured by dollar bids spurred by the likely maturity of positions in the non-deliverable forwards market and persistent portfolio outflows.

The rupee slipped to an all-time low of 90.82, eclipsing its previous record low of 90.7875 hit on Monday.

The currency is among the worst performing emerging market currencies globally this year and has declined 6 per cent against the US dollar, sapped by the drag from steep US tariffs on Indian exports alongside weak portfolio flows. REUTERS