The Business Times
The Business Times
Subscribe
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterView more
The Business Times
Create a free account with Business Times for seamless access across SPH Media products.
REGISTER
LOGIN

Companies & Markets

S&P Global first-quarter profit beats estimates on strong product demand

Published Thu, Apr 25, 2024 · 08:24 PM
Share this article.

S&P Global on Thursday (Apr 25) beat Street estimates for its first-quarter profit, as hopes of a “soft landing” spurred investors to spend more on data and analytics products

With growing expectations of the US Federal Reserve avoiding a recession, investors are increasingly spending more on analytics and data-related products. This trend bodes well for companies like S&P Global who provide such offerings.

Revenue from S&P’s Ratings segment, which provides credit ratings, research and analytics to investors, jumped 29 per cent to US$1.06 billion in the quarter from a year earlier. It helped the company post its record quarterly revenue of US$3.49 billion.

The company reported an adjusted diluted profit of US$4.01 per share for the three months ended Mar 31, compared with analysts’ expectations of US$3.66 per share.

The New York-based firm also raised its full-year revenue growth as well as adjusted profit forecast on growing optimism of a rebound in the economy and increased confidence in strong demand for its services.

The company now forecasts a full-year adjusted profit of US$13.85 to US$14.10 per share, compared with its earlier expectations of US$13.75 to US$14.00 per share.

SEE ALSO
Far East Orchard acquires 49% stake in UK-based purpose-built student accommodation operator for £17.6 million
GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY

Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox.

VIEW ALL

It expects its revenue growth for 2024 to be between 6 to 8 per cent, compared with 5.5 to 7.5 per cent it forecast earlier. REUTERS

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Credit ratings
READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to  t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

SUPPORT SOUTH-EAST ASIA'S LEADING FINANCIAL DAILY

Get the latest coverage and full access to all BT premium content.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Browse corporate subscription here