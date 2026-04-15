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SoftBank lenders ask more banks to join US$40 billion OpenAI loan

Those interested are required to commit around US$5 billion each, add sources

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Published Wed, Apr 15, 2026 · 03:06 PM
    • SoftBank’s heavy investment push into AI, coupled with a rising debt load to fund those bets, has unsettled market watchers.
    • SoftBank’s heavy investment push into AI, coupled with a rising debt load to fund those bets, has unsettled market watchers. PHOTO: REUTERS

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    [TOKYO] More banks are being invited to join SoftBank Group’s US$40 billion loan backing its investment in US tech giant OpenAI, in one of the biggest tests yet of creditor sentiment toward the Japanese conglomerate’s debt-fuelled push further into artificial intelligence (AI).

    The deal has recently entered a so-called “soft launch” phase, with additional lenders being invited to join as sub-underwriters, according to people familiar with the matter. Those interested are required to commit around US$5 billion each, the people said, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters. 

    JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs Group, Mizuho Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group have underwritten the bridge facility that is set to mature on Mar 25, 2027, SoftBank announced last month. 

    The mega loan highlights how much debt founder Masayoshi Son is willing for the company to take on as it seeks to secure the firm’s pivotal role in the global AI race.

    The group’s latest bet on OpenAI comes on top of more than US$30 billion the company has already injected into the startup, which is one of its biggest holdings alongside a roughly 90 per cent stake in chip designer Arm Holdings.

    SoftBank’s heavy investment push into AI, coupled with a rising debt load to fund those bets, has unsettled market watchers. In March, S&P Global Ratings lowered the group’s credit outlook to negative from stable, citing the danger that its investments in OpenAI may hurt the Japanese company’s liquidity and credit quality of its assets. 

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    A media representative for SoftBank declined to comment. 

    Separately, SoftBank is also tapping the bond market for additional source of funding. It is in talks with investors ahead of a possible six-part US dollar and euro bond sale, said another source. BLOOMBERG

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