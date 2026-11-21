SoftBank’s Son explored US$1 trillion buyout of SK Hynix: report
SK Hynix said in a statement it has no knowledge of the matter described in the report
- The report quoted a SoftBank spokesperson as saying Son was no longer considering such a deal. PHOTO: REUTERS
SOFTBANK Group CEO Masayoshi Son recently approached Wall Street institutions about financing a possible trillion-dollar “buyout” of South Korean memory chip company SK Hynix, The Information reported on Friday (Nov 20), citing people familiar with the matter.
The Information quoted a SoftBank spokesperson as saying Son was no longer considering such a deal.
“SoftBank explores many opportunities, and this one is no longer under active consideration,” the report said, citing the spokesperson.
SK Hynix said in a statement it has no knowledge of the matter described in the Information report.
It added that any foreign acquisition of the company would require prior government approval under Korean law.
A SoftBank spokesperson referred to the statement the company gave to the Information, when Reuters sought a comment. REUTERS
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