Sovereign funds push into tech as assets swell to US$15 trillion

They ploughed US$66 billion into investments in AI and digitalisation in 2025, says Global SWF

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, head of the Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, at the Future Investment Initiative, in Riyadh. PIF was the single largest dealmaker of 2025 by committing US$36.2 billion. PHOTO: AFP

SOVEREIGN wealth funds globally amassed a record US$15 trillion in assets under management in a year when many deepened their technology investments and profited from buoyant markets, according to a new report by Global SWF.

Overall, sovereign-owned investors ploughed US$66 billion into investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and digitalisation in 2025, the data firm said. Middle East sovereign wealth funds led on digital investments, with Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment investing US$12.9 billion in AI and digitalisation, followed by the Kuwait Investment Authority’s US$6 billion and Qatar Investment Authority’s US$4 billion in 2025.

The Middle East continues to be a hotspot for sovereign wealth fund riches. The main seven Gulf wealth funds accounted for 43 per cent of all capital invested by state-owned investors globally at US$126 billion, a historical maximum.

In particular, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) was the single largest dealmaker of 2025 by committing US$36.2 billion. Still, the PIF’s participation in the acquisition of video game company Electronic Arts made up the bulk of that figure.

Stripping out that deal, Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala was the most active sovereign wealth fund, investing a record US$32.7 billion over 40 transactions, according to the report.

Sovereign investors – a term that encompasses other entities such as public pension funds – grew their might in 2025 amid a market of strong returns for investors across fixed income, public equities, real estate and infrastructure, according to Global SWF.

The US stands out with US$13.2 trillion in assets under management by state-owned investors, followed by China with US$8.2 trillion and the United Arab Emirates at US$2.9 trillion.

Overall, the No 1 destination for state-owned investments, by some margin, was the US, attracting some US$131.8 billion in 2025 compared with US$68.9 billion a year earlier, the report said. Investments into China by sovereign-owned investors fell to US$4.3 billion from US$10.3 billion in 2024. BLOOMBERG