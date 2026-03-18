StanChart AI chief David Hardoon exiting less than a year after joining

Hardoon, who is based in Singapore, is on gardening leave

David Hardoon brought in more than two decades of experience in data and AI across government, academia and banking when joining StanChart. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The executive leading Standard Chartered’s adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is leaving the emerging markets lender less than a year into his role, according to people familiar with the matter.

David Hardoon, who is based in Singapore, is on gardening leave, said the people, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter. He joined the UK lender in April 2025 as global head of AI enablement.

A spokesperson for the bank declined to comment on the departure.

StanChart and banks globally have been increasingly experimenting with AI, by retraining staffers to ensure they are using the technology in their day-to-day work.

Hardoon brought in more than two decades of experience in data and AI across government, academia and banking when joining StanChart. He had previously served as the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s first chief data officer.

StanChart ranked 26th among global banks for AI maturity in the 2025 Evident AI Index, which scores institutions based on their AI talent, research and patent activity, and leadership communications and transparency around AI deployment. BLOOMBERG