StanChart announces US$1 billion share buyback, dividend hike as 2023 profit rises 18%

Published Fri, Feb 23, 2024 · 1:45 pm
StanChart says statutory pretax profit for 2023 reached US$5.09 billion, in line with US$5.1 billion from 15 analyst estimates.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Standard Chartered

STANDARD Chartered on Friday (Feb 23) reported 2023 pre-tax profit rose 18 per cent, in line with forecasts, and rewarded shareholders with a US$1 billion share buyback and a jump in dividend.

StanChart, which earns most of its revenue in Asia, said statutory pretax profit for 2023 reached US$5.09 billion, in line with US$5.1 billion from 15 analyst estimates compiled by the bank.

The bank took a US$850 million impairment mainly from its stake in Chinese lender Bohai Bank, its second time writing down the value of the unit as the lender was hit by increasing bad loans as growth in the world’s second-largest economy sputtered.

The hefty loss in China, a core target for StanChart’s strategy, underlines the challenge it faces to expand in the country as policymakers struggle to arrest a deepening property crisis and weak consumer confidence.

A fresh US$150 million writedown of its stake in Bohai Bank, following a US$700 million hit earlier this year, reduced its value to US$700 million from US$1.5 billion at the start of the year.

StanChart said banking industry challenges and the uncertainty swirling around the property market were to blame for the decline in the stake’s current value.

SEE ALSO

The London-headquartered lender also announced a final dividend of US$560 million or 21 US cents per share, resulting in a 50 per cent increase of full year dividend payout to 27 US cents, greater than a consensus view of 23.7 US cents.

CEO Bill Winters said in a release that the bank targets to return at least US$5 billion over the next three years.

The bank set out restrained new guidance on its future performance, saying it expected income to grow 5-7 per cent between 2024 and 2026, as against 10 per cent growth in 2023.

The lender said it would aim to increase return on tangible equity, a key profitability metric, ‘steadily’ from the current level of 10 per cent to 12 per cent by 2026.

“The ‘last mile’ of inflation may prove stickier than expected, and geopolitical risks abound,” Group chairman José Vinals said in the release.

“As we begin 2024, the war between Ukraine and Russia continues, increasing uncertainty for nations in Europe and elsewhere.” REUTERS

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Corp earnings

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Malaysia PM says ringgit’s fall to 26-year low ‘concerning’

DBS extends self-managed money lock feature to all accounts

Singapore banks give junior staff one-off bonus amid rising cost of living

Seoul hopes Japan stock playbook can narrow ‘Korea discount’

JPMorgan CEO Dimon sells about US$150 million of his shares, SEC filing says

Federal Reserve official warns of inflationary risk of over-consumption

Breaking News

Most Popular