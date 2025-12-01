The Business Times

Standard Chartered raises China 2026 GDP growth forecast to 4.6%

It cited the country’s resilient exports and continued gains in productivity

    • Standard Chartered expects the Chinese government to set a growth target for 2026 at 4.5 per cent-5.0 per cent
    • Standard Chartered expects the Chinese government to set a growth target for 2026 at 4.5 per cent-5.0 per cent PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
    Published Mon, Dec 1, 2025 · 05:21 PM

    [BEIJING] Standard Chartered revised its forecast for China’s 2026 gross domestic product growth to 4.6 per cent from 4.3 per cent, citing the country’s resilient exports and continued gains in productivity, it said in a note released on Monday (Dec 1).

    China’s exports are expected to remain competitive, aided by reduced trade tensions with the United States after both sides struck a truce, while an improvement in China’s total factor productivity is likely to further support growth, the analysts said.

    Standard Chartered expects the Chinese government to set a growth target for 2026 at 4.5 per cent-5.0 per cent, according to the note. REUTERS

