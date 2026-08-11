The Business Times
business-time-50

Swiss parliament panel fails to reach deal on UBS capital rules

Some lawmakers want to soften tougher rules drafted by the government after Credit Suisse’s collapse

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Tue, Aug 11, 2026 · 11:34 PM
    • The draft Bill would require UBS to hold about US$20 billion in additional Common Equity Tier-1 capital (CET1) to help prevent another banking crisis and protect taxpayers.
    • The draft Bill would require UBS to hold about US$20 billion in additional Common Equity Tier-1 capital (CET1) to help prevent another banking crisis and protect taxpayers. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    [BERN] A Swiss parliamentary committee on Tuesday (Aug 11) failed to reach an agreement on proposed new banking regulations for UBS as some lawmakers pushed to soften tougher rules drafted by the government after Credit Suisse’s collapse.

    The draft Bill would require UBS to hold about US$20 billion in additional Common Equity Tier-1 capital (CET1) to help prevent another banking crisis and protect taxpayers.

    But UBS, which acquired Credit Suisse following its 2023 demise, argues the requirement is excessive, would undermine its competitiveness and damage Switzerland’s banking sector.

    The Bill is being examined by the economic affairs and taxation committee of parliament’s upper house, where lawmakers concerned the measures are too burdensome have proposed amendments to reduce the capital requirement for UBS.

    No agreement was reached on Tuesday and the committee will reconvene on August 31, Fabio Regazzi, a committee member from the Centre party, said. The goal remains to bring the Bill to an upper-house vote in September, he said.

    At the heart of the bill is a proposal for UBS to fully capitalise its foreign subsidiaries, up from 60 per cent currently, using CET1 capital alone.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    Under the current framework, part of the requirement can be met with less costly forms of capital.

    The committee has discussed allowing UBS to use Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital to meet part of the requirement. AT1 debt is cheaper to hold than CET1 capital and is designed to absorb losses during times of stress, but regulators regard it as less secure.

    Lawmakers said discussions have also covered steps to strengthen AT1 instruments, including introducing a new, higher regulatory trigger point.

    That could require UBS ⁠to suspend payouts to investors if its capital ratio falls below a specified threshold, enhancing the loss-absorbing capacity of AT1 bonds.

    However, lawmakers said details of how such measures could work have yet to be resolved. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    UBSCredit Suisse Group

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Tribunal Magistrate Jared Kang described dismissal law as “a little more layered, difficult and unclear than it perhaps needed to be”.

    Firm loses wrongful dismissal case despite following termination clause

    Singapore’s next chapter should not be framed as a choice between economic growth and social well-being. We need both.

    Singapore at 61: How we can ensure opportunity, security and ownership for the next generation

    Clockwise from top left: The founders of ImmunoQs, AI Seer and DancingMind. All three startups are based at JTC Corp’s LaunchPad @ one-north.

    With tech for fact-checking to cancer care, Singapore startups aim beyond home 

    A preview of the 2026 National Day Parade on Aug 2. The Singapore Dream is not dead, but its manual needs an urgent rewrite that includes the principles of financial literacy.

    How to finance-proof the ‘Singapore Dream’

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More