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Banks pour billions into AI, but most see no ROI. Here’s why

Some banks are applying AI within their private banking units and making revenue gains

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    • DBS in Singapore, for example, has secured S$1 billion in economic value from its AI initiatives in 2025.
    • DBS in Singapore, for example, has secured S$1 billion in economic value from its AI initiatives in 2025. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Tomas Skoumal

    Published Sat, Apr 25, 2026 · 11:00 AM

    THE private banking divisions of banks have long struggled to serve customers other than ultra-high-net-worth individuals. Tasks such as portfolio research, client profiling, and compliance are simply too time-consuming to offer to any but the richest clients.

    This constraint has remained despite the rapid expansion of mass affluent households across high-growth markets. In turn, it has created a big opportunity for premium banking services, yet the industry has been unable to tap it.

    Artificial intelligence co-pilots have emerged as a solution to this supply and demand mismatch. However, the gap between promise and revenue is wider than most banks want to admit. Here’s why.

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