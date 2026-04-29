Thai central bank holds key interest rate, as expected
Its monetary policy committee voted unanimously to maintain the one-day repurchase rate at 1%
- The Bank of Thailand had cut the rate at its previous meeting in February. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
[BANGKOK] Thailand’s central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at a review on Wednesday (Apr 29), as expected, as it assesses the economic impact of higher oil prices caused by the war in the Middle East.
The Bank of Thailand’s monetary policy committee voted unanimously to maintain the one-day repurchase rate at 1.00 per cent, the lowest level in more than three years. It had cut the rate at its previous meeting in February.
All 28 economists in a Reuters poll expected steady policy at this week’s meeting. A strong majority, 24 of 28, expected the policy rate to remain on hold throughout 2026, while four tipped a 25 basis-point cut by year-end.
Six cuts between October 2024 and February had reduced the key rate by a total of 150 basis points as authorities sought to spark South-east Asia’s second-largest economy, which has been grappling with weak consumption and high household debt. REUTERS
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