The Business Times
business-time-50

Thai central bank holds key interest rate, as expected

Its monetary policy committee voted unanimously to maintain the one-day repurchase rate at 1%

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Wed, Apr 29, 2026 · 03:21 PM
    • The Bank of Thailand had cut the rate at its previous meeting in February.
    • The Bank of Thailand had cut the rate at its previous meeting in February. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    [BANGKOK] Thailand’s central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at a review on Wednesday (Apr 29), as expected, as it assesses the economic impact of higher oil prices caused by the war in the Middle East.

    The Bank of Thailand’s monetary policy committee voted unanimously to maintain the one-day repurchase rate at 1.00 per cent, the lowest level in more than three years. It had cut the rate at its previous meeting in February.

    All 28 economists in a Reuters poll expected steady policy at this week’s meeting. A strong majority, 24 of 28, expected the policy rate to remain on hold throughout 2026, while four tipped a 25 basis-point cut by year-end.

    Six cuts between October 2024 and February had reduced the key rate by a total of 150 basis points as authorities sought to spark South-east Asia’s second-largest economy, which has been grappling with weak consumption and high household debt. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Bank of ThailandInterest rates

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    The fourth Amity Circle retreat was hosted by Temasek Foundation from Apr 8 to 10 in Hanoi.

    Middle East-linked energy supply shocks put Asean Power Grid back in focus

    Sunway Group's founder and chairman Jeffrey Cheah says international expansion will increasingly be driven by the next generation.

    Malaysia’s 8th richest man Jeffrey Cheah wants Sunway business to last 10 generations

    Thailand’s target is to export seven million tonnes of rice globally in 2026, but the Middle East war has turned the world topsy-turvy with supply disruptions, high oil prices and economic uncertainty.

    Thai and Vietnamese farmers may stop planting rice because of the Iran war. Here’s why

    Ho Ren Yung at the Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree, a project that reflects her focus on sustainability and regeneration.

    Banyan Group heir Ho Ren Yung: ‘Better to be useful than happy’ 

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More