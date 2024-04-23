Thai PM asks banks to lower interest rates to help economy

THAILAND’S Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Tuesday said he had asked the country’s four largest lenders to lower interest rates to help small businesses and the economy.

“Vulnerable groups like SMEs have a problem with a high interest rates ... I asked the four to consider interest rates,” Sretta told reporters, adding Thai financial institutions were strong.

Thailand’s four largest lenders are Bangkok Bank, Kasikornbank, Krungthaibank and SCBX. REUTERS

