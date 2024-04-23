Thai PM asks banks to lower interest rates to help economy
THAILAND’S Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Tuesday said he had asked the country’s four largest lenders to lower interest rates to help small businesses and the economy.
“Vulnerable groups like SMEs have a problem with a high interest rates ... I asked the four to consider interest rates,” Sretta told reporters, adding Thai financial institutions were strong.
Thailand’s four largest lenders are Bangkok Bank, Kasikornbank, Krungthaibank and SCBX. REUTERS
SEE ALSO
A NEWSLETTER FOR YOU
Asean Business
Business insights centering on South-east Asia's fast-growing economies.
KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes
Banking & Finance
Thai PM asks banks to lower interest rates to help economy
Bank of Japan to hold rates with focus on hawkish signals to buoy yen
From airport lounge access to dining deals: How banks can attract customers with travel perks
Japan to work with counterparts on excessive FX moves, says finance minister
Memecoin mania sent Bitcoin fees soaring during the ‘halving’
PBOC chief urges clarity on burden sharing for debt relief