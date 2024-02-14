Total amount invested in Bitcoin back over US$1 trillion

Published Wed, Feb 14, 2024 · 9:01 pm
Bitcoin has risen around 20 per cent since the start of February, already set for its biggest monthly rise since October.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Bitcoin

THE total amount of money invested in Bitcoin surpassed US$1 trillion on Wednesday (Feb 14) for the first time since November 2021 as inflows to US spot Bitcoin exchange traded funds (ETFs) continued to support prices.

Bitcoin’s price reached US$51,694 on Wednesday, its latest 25-month high and a rise of 4.3 per cent on the day, taking the token’s market cap to US$1.005 trillion according to price platform Coingecko.

The all-time high for Bitcoin’s market cap was US$1.28 trillion hit in November 2021, according to Coingecko.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency has risen around 20 per cent since the start of February, already set for its biggest monthly rise since October.

Investments in Bitcoin make up for more than half of the US$2.01 trillion parked in the overall cryptocurrency market, which includes Ether and other digital coins.

Strong inflows to new US listed ETFs have driven some of the price action in recent weeks, say analysts, and capital flows into the 11 US spot Bitcoin ETFs increased to US$1.64 billion in the week to Wednesday, LSEG Lipper data showed.

SEE ALSO

The previous five trading sessions saw inflows of US$409 million to the products, which received regulatory approval and began trading in January.

“Whether this pace will be sustained remains to be seen but in crypto, price often drives flow,” said analysts at crypto liquidity provider B2C2.

“One has to imagine that if there are more days like the last few, large inflows will be met by further price rises for spot (Bitcoin).”

The cryptocurrency hit an all-time high of US$69,000 in November 2021. It struggled for much of 2022 and the first part of 2023, weighed down by monetary tightening by global central banks, and a slew of high profile failures at crypto companies, including leading exchange FTX.

Second-largest token Ether, which underpins the ethereum network, was last up 4.6 per cent at US$2,760, its highest since May 2022. REUTERS

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Cryptocurrencies

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Bitcoin market cap back above US$1 trillion in broad crypto rally

Visa halts intermediated commercial card payments in India after regulatory order

UniCredit set to boost bonus pool by 16% after record year

India agency seeks overseas transaction details from Paytm Payments Bank: sources

BlackRock’s ESG fund business soars despite attacks by US Republicans

ABN Amro announces 500 million euro buyback as profit jumps

Breaking News

Most Popular