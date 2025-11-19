The Business Times

Trump could announce next Fed chair before Christmas, Bessent tells Fox News

    • US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said President Trump could announce the next Federal Chair before Christmas.
    • US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said President Trump could announce the next Federal Chair before Christmas. PHOTO: AFP
    Published Wed, Nov 19, 2025 · 08:00 AM

    US PRESIDENT Donald Trump will meet the final shortlist of candidates for the next Federal Reserve chair after Thanksgiving and he could announce his pick before Christmas, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday.

    “We moved the list from 11 to five. We’re doing another round of interviews, then some people in the White House will be doing interviews,” Bessent told Fox News’ Special Report with Bret Baier.

    “Probably right after Thanksgiving, mid-December, the president will meet the final three candidates and hopefully have an answer before Christmas,” Bessent added. REUTERS

