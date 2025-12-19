Trump praises Fed Governor Waller as ‘great’ after interview for Fed Chair

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller delivers remarks at a conference at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution in Palo Alto, California, Oct 14, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he interviewed Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller a day earlier as a candidate to succeed Jerome Powell as Fed chair, praising him as “great.”

Trump said three or four finalists remain in contention for the post.

Trump was also asked for his thoughts on Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman, and he called her “fantastic.”

Powell’s four-year term as chair expires in May, and Trump has said he wants a successor who will support growth-friendly monetary policy.

Alongside Waller and Bowman, other names in contention include White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett and former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh. REUTERS