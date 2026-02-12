UBS joins foreign banks expanding India global capability hubs

The Swiss bank plans to add “2,000 professionals in the coming months” at the new facility

The centre will support UBS’s global platform across technology, finance and shared services, with an emphasis on expanding capabilities in areas such as AI. PHOTO: REUTERS

[MUMBAI] UBS Group opened a new global capability centre in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad, as foreign financial firms, including those from Wall Street, look to leverage local talent and technology in the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

The Swiss bank plans to add “2,000 professionals in the coming months” at the new facility, underscoring its commitment to India, it said on Wednesday (Feb 11). The government of Telengana did not divulge UBS’s investment towards the facility, although global lenders and companies have poured billions in setting up these centres across India in the past few years.

The centre will support UBS’s global platform across technology, finance and shared services, with an emphasis on expanding capabilities in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI).

UBS already has offices in Pune, Navi Mumbai and Hyderabad. Financial services firms, including JPMorgan Chase and Citi, have been scaling up India operations beyond traditional back-office functions to include technology development, risk management, product development, data analytics and AI.

Cities such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Pune have attracted fresh investments as global lenders look to tap India’s deep engineering talent and relatively low-cost real estate. The top six US banks employ about 150,000 staff in these GCCs with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley boasting more staff in India than anywhere else outside the US. BLOOMBERG