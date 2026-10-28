The Business Times
business-time-50

UBS meets expectations with US$2.7 billion Q3 profit

It is supported by net new assets of US$55 billion in global wealth management

Summarise
Published Wed, Oct 28, 2026 · 02:38 PM
    • UBS repurchased US$1.8 billion of shares in Q3 and plans to complete its buyback programme of US$3 billion in February 2027.
    • UBS repurchased US$1.8 billion of shares in Q3 and plans to complete its buyback programme of US$3 billion in February 2027. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [ZURICH] UBS reported a third-quarter net profit of US$2.69 billion on Wednesday (Oct 28), up 8 per cent year on year and roughly in line with the US$2.71 billion expected from a company-provided consensus forecast.

    The performance of the largest Swiss bank was supported by net new assets of US$55 billion in global wealth management, driven by inflows of US$18 billion in Asia and US$17 billion in the Americas.

    Profitability in the Americas improved, with the profit-before-tax margin up by more than two percentage points, UBS said.

    The integration of former rival Credit Suisse is on track for completion by year-end, the bank added, with cumulative cost savings by end-2026 now expected at around US$13.7 billion, up from around US$13.5 billion.

    UBS repurchased US$1.8 billion of shares in the quarter and plans to complete its buyback programme of US$3 billion in February, rather than by the mid-2027 timeline it had announced previously.

    The bank has conditioned the amount and pace of share buybacks on the outcome of a Swiss banking rules overhaul that follows the 2023 collapse of Credit Suisse and its state-engineered emergency takeover by UBS.

    The Business Times turns 50

    Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines.

    Explore BT50

    New capital rules for UBS are currently being debated in a parliamentary committee, and are expected to reach the Lower House floor in December. In September, the Swiss Upper House proposed rules that UBS suggested were unacceptable.

    UBS’ chairman has warned that the bank would need to carefully consider its future in Switzerland if capital requirements are too harsh, and some shareholders have called for UBS to leave Switzerland.

    UBS hopes that parliament will reach a solution that supports Switzerland’s financial stability without imposing undue costs on UBS’ shareholders, clients and employees, the bank said in its results presentation. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    UBSCorporate earningsCorp earningsSwitzerland

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    German Chancellor Friedrich Merz says Europe is facing “the most decisive moments... in defending the freedom and peace of (the) continent”.

    If Europe goes to war, the fallout will be felt in East Asia

    The Indonesia Stock Exchange says it has taken concrete steps with the Financial Services Authority to improve market transparency, integrity and quality.

    Indonesia stocks suffer worst plunge in nearly 30 years as MSCI proposes standalone status

    Keppel has operated for about four decades in Vietnam and built a portfolio of 30 projects with total registered investment capital exceeding S$5 billion.

    Keppel seeks US$1 billion for Vietnam investments as it joins country’s international financial centre

    Estimates from UNCTAD put 2025 Asean FDI at US$244 billion, with the Philippines attracting US$9 billion.

    Philippines’ FDI slowdown exposes uneven investment prospects across S-E Asia

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More