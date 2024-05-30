The Business Times
The Business Times
Subscribe
View more
The Business Times
Create a free account with Business Times for seamless access across SPH Media products.
REGISTER
LOGIN

Companies & Markets

UBS splits wealth management role amid executive reshuffle

Published Thu, May 30, 2024 · 01:57 PM
Share this article.

UBS on Thursday (May 30) said Rob Karofsky would become head of the Americas and co-president of global wealth management with Iqbal Khan, who will take charge of the Asia-Pacific region as part of shake-up of the Swiss bank’s executive board.

Khan will relocate to Asia to assume the role as part of a series of changes taking effect from Jul 1. Damian Vogel has been appointed chief risk officer and will take over from Christian Bluhm, the bank said.

Khan and Karofsky are both seen as candidates to succeed UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti when he steps down, which the bank has indicated could take place by early 2027.

The bank also announced George Athanasopoulos and Marco Valla as co-presidents of the investment bank.

Ermotti said the appointments put “even more emphasis on our long-term priorities and growth prospects, particularly in the Americas and Asia-Pacific”.

Former Credit Suisse CEO Ulrich Koerner is to retire from the bank later this year, the bank said.

SEE ALSO
UBS signals it’s mostly done cutting Asia jobs after merger
GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY

Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox.

VIEW ALL

The president of UBS Americas, Naureen Hassan, is to step down effective Jul 1. REUTERS

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to  t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

SUPPORT SOUTH-EAST ASIA'S LEADING FINANCIAL DAILY

Get the latest coverage and full access to all BT premium content.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Browse corporate subscription here