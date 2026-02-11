UK fintech funding fell 21% last year, hitting lowest since 2020

Total global fintech funding hit US$116 billion, up from US$95.5 billion in 2024, according to the report

[LONDON] Investment in the UK financial technology world plummeted by more than 20 per cent last year to the lowest levels since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, as backers hesitated on macroeconomic risks and flocked to US opportunities.

UK fintech investment totalled almost US$11 billion last year, down from about US$13.4 billion in 2024, according to a KPMG report on Wednesday (Feb 11), which cited Pitchbook data on global mergers and acquisitions, private equity and venture capital. A total of 418 deals dedicated to fintechs in the UK closed last year, down from 527 in 2024.

Revolut’s blockbuster fundraising at a valuation of US$75 billion last year made up a significant chunk of all fintech investment in the UK last year, with the London-headquartered firm raising around US$4 billion in total, according to the report. Revolut has been looking to hire more staff to run secondary share sales and raise capital after successfully handling multiple complex transactions on its own.

UK firms still attracted more funding than those in France, Germany, Belgium, the Nordics, Ireland, China and Brazil combined. But the market trailed behind the US, which accounted for US$56.6 billion across almost 2,000 deals. Total global fintech funding hit US$116 billion, up from US$95.5 billion in 2024, according to the report.

There was a particular surge in mergers and acquisitions across the fintech sector globally last year, with US$55.4 billion worth of deals announced, up from US$44.6 billion in 2024.

Looking ahead, “while macroeconomic and geopolitical risks remain, the combination of stronger exit markets, greater regulatory clarity, and accelerating innovation provides a constructive foundation for sustained investment and long-term value creation”, said Karim Haji, global and UK head of financial services at accountancy firm KPMG.

Investors are still most drawn to companies developing artificial intelligence solutions, despite concerns of a bubble forming, according to the KPMG report. There’s also increasing interest in fintechs working on opportunities for “stablecoins pegged to the euro rather than to the US dollar”. BLOOMBERG