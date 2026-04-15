Unclear for now if inflation shock requires ECB rate move, Lagarde says
- ECB President Christine Lagarde speaking during an event in Washington, D.C., April 14, 2026. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
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[WASHINGTON] The European Central Bank is not yet in position to determine if the current oil price-driven inflation shock is transitory or if it requires the bank to raise interest rates, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday.
“I think it could be a serious mistake today to say this is a case of ‘look through,’ we simply don’t know, it’s too soon to tell,” she said at an event on the sidelines of the IMF’s spring meeting. REUTERS
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