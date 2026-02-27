UOB Kay Hian H2 earnings up 27% at S$140.1 million

The brokerage records top-line growth for the second half and full year

UOB Kay Hian’s net asset value position “remained healthy” at S$2.3 billion as at Dec 31. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] UOB Kay Hian (UOBKH) posted a net profit of S$140.1 million for its second half ended Dec 31, a 27 per cent increase from the S$110.3 million recorded in the previous corresponding period.

This brought its full-year earnings for 2025 to S$239.4 million, from S$224.2 million the previous year, the securities brokerage said on Friday (Feb 27).

Its earnings per share (EPS) for the six months stood at S$0.1438, up from S$0.118 in H2 FY2024. Full-year EPS came in at S$0.2506, compared with S$0.2442 the year before.

The improvements followed top-line growth. UOBKH recorded H2 revenue of S$424.3 million, against S$353.2 million in the year-ago period.

For the whole of FY2025, revenue stood at S$763.5 million, up from S$670.3 million in FY2024.

The company proposed a first and final dividend per share of S$0.123 for FY2025, higher than the S$0.119 paid in the previous financial year.

The dividend will be paid on May 26, subject to the approval of shareholders at UOBKH’s annual general meeting on Apr 29.

The group’s net asset value position “remained healthy” at S$2.3 billion as at Dec 31.

UOBKH shares closed Friday at S$3.11, up 1 per cent or S$0.03.