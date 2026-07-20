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UOB taps banking veteran Judy Chan to lead Hong Kong private wealth push

The Singapore lender is accelerating its wealth expansion in Greater China

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Shikhar Gupta

Shikhar Gupta

Published Mon, Jul 20, 2026 · 02:54 PM
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    • Judy Chan will oversee client coverage and the delivery of bespoke wealth solutions for high-net-worth individuals in Hong Kong.
    • Judy Chan will oversee client coverage and the delivery of bespoke wealth solutions for high-net-worth individuals in Hong Kong. PHOTO: UOB PRIVATE BANK

    [SINGAPORE] UOB is bolstering its private banking ranks in Hong Kong with the appointment of industry veteran Judy Chan as managing director, as the Singaporean lender moves to capture a larger slice of Asia’s booming wealth market.

    Chan, whose appointment takes effect in July, will oversee client coverage and the delivery of bespoke wealth solutions for high-net-worth (HNW) individuals in the city, the bank said in a statement. She will be based in Hong Kong and report directly to Chew Mun Yew, head of group private bank.

    With a career spanning nearly three decades across both private and commercial banking, Chan brings experience in wealth planning and intergenerational succession. Her mandate includes driving client engagement, managing large advisory teams and steering the bank’s strategic priorities in the territory.

    Chan was previously the market head for private banking at the Bank of China (Hong Kong) for four years. Before that, she spent 17 years at HSBC – two of which were as the director of private banking.

    The senior hire comes against the backdrop of a competitive wealth management landscape in Asia. Global and regional lenders are increasingly vying for top-tier talent to cater to the region’s swelling ranks of millionaires and the impending massive intergenerational wealth transfer.

    UOB stated that Chan’s appointment reflects its broader ambition to accelerate growth. It added that it will continue to invest in senior talent and capabilities in Hong Kong to fortify its footprint in one of the world’s most critical wealth creation hubs.

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