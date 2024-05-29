The Business Times
The Business Times
Subscribe
View more
The Business Times
Create a free account with Business Times for seamless access across SPH Media products.
REGISTER
LOGIN

Companies & Markets

US bank profits jump 79.5% as large firms shake off failed bank costs

Published Wed, May 29, 2024 · 10:20 PM
Share this article.

PROFITS for the US banking sector surged 79.5 per cent to US$64.2 billion in the first quarter of 2024, boosted primarily by large banks not shouldering billions in special fees they were directed to pay to recover costs incurred by bank failures last spring.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said most of the higher profits was due to banks not realising that assessment, which drove down bank profits at the end of 2023. Firms also enjoyed boosts in noninterest income and lower provision expenses as well.

Specifically, the FDIC said bank noninterest expense dropped US$22.5 billion in the first quarter, and was the primary cause of the profit boost. The decline in special assessment costs accounted for over half of those lower expenses.

Overall, the FDIC said asset quality metrics remained generally favourable, but noted deterioration in credit card and commercial real estate (CRE) portfolios. In particular, the FDIC said the noncurrent rate for non-owner occupied CRE loans was now at 1.59 per cent, its highest level since the fourth quarter of 2013, driving primarily by office portfolios at large banks.

“The banking industry continued to show resilience in the first quarter,” said FDIC chairman Martin Gruenberg in a statement, who noted “deterioration in certain loan portfolios...continues to warrant monitoring.”

The FDIC also said its “problem bank list” expanded from 52 firms to 63 in the first quarter, and the total assets at those banks rose to US$82.1 billion. Currently, 1.4 per cent of total banks are considered “problem banks,” which the FDIC said falls within its normal range.

SEE ALSO
Top US banking regulator offers resignation after toxic workplace report
GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY

Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox.

VIEW ALL

Bank deposits were up for the second straight quarter, climbing 1.1 per cent or US$190.7 billion. Estimated uninsured deposits grew 0.9 per cent, marking its first increase since the end of 2021. REUTERS

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to  t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

SUPPORT SOUTH-EAST ASIA'S LEADING FINANCIAL DAILY

Get the latest coverage and full access to all BT premium content.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Browse corporate subscription here