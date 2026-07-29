The Business Times
business-time-50

US dollar retreats from one-month highs ahead of Fed decision

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Wed, Jul 29, 2026 · 08:38 PM
    • The yen strengthened 0.18 per cent to 163.55 per US dollar, but remained not far from a 40-year low.
    • The yen strengthened 0.18 per cent to 163.55 per US dollar, but remained not far from a 40-year low. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    [SINGAPORE] The US dollar paused for breath on Wednesday (Jul 29), but held near one-month highs, as investors awaited a Federal Reserve interest rate decision later in the day, where some analysts believe there is a growing risk of a surprise hike.

    Hostilities in the Middle East flared anew, sending oil prices higher, after joint strikes by US and Saudi Arabia on Iran-backed groups in Iraq on Wednesday.

    The strikes came hours after the US military said it averted a surprise Iranian attack on US troops in the region.

    Moves in currencies were largely subdued as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee’s decision, with markets pricing in a roughly 30 per cent chance of a 25-basis-point hike.

    “We have seen a breakdown in that tentative ceasefire in the Middle East overnight, tit-for-tat strikes between the US and Iran, (sending) oil higher. And despite that, FX (is) really not seeing very much movement so far this morning,” said Nick Rees, head of macro research at Monex Europe.

    The dollar index, which tracks the US currency against a basket of six others, eased 0.08 per cent to 101.33. It rose to 101.63 on Tuesday for the first time since Jun 25.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    The euro was nursing losses after falling to a one-month low in the previous session and inched up 0.09 per cent to US$1.1395.

    Sterling edged 0.06 per cent higher to US$1.3298, but remained near its weakest level since Jul 1.

    While the US central bank is widely expected to keep rates unchanged, limited guidance from Fed chair Kevin Warsh, coupled with higher oil prices due to the re-escalation of tensions in the Middle East has prompted a growing number of brokerages to pencil in the risk of a surprise rate hike.

    “We’re going into this meeting with a round of one-in-three chance for a rate hike priced in. First time we’ve seen pricing like that for a while. There is genuine uncertainty around this meeting, and I would expect that to lead to some volatility on the outcome, whichever way it breaks,” Rees said.

    The yen strengthened 0.18 per cent to 163.55 per dollar, but remained not far from a 40-year low and kept traders on alert for potential intervention from Japanese authorities to shore up the ailing currency.

    “There is a possibility that the FOMC’s policy decision and the Chair’s press conference could trigger a further strengthening of the dollar, pushing USD/JPY to 164,” said Hirofumi Suzuki, chief FX strategist at SMBC.

    “The likelihood of FX intervention appears significant, as Japanese financial authorities have stepped up their warnings. In terms of timing, if the yen depreciates further following the BOJ’s Monetary Policy Meeting, that could provide a trigger for intervention.”

    Bitcoin rose about 0.7 per cent to US$64,313.05, while ether was down 0.12 per cent to US$1,914.20. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    US dollarforex

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Transport Minister and Second Minister for Finance Jeffrey Siow announced the second tranche of assistance measures in response to the Middle East situation on Jul 29.

    Extra S$300 in CDC Vouchers, U-Save rebates for households as part of S$900 million support package

    From left: Low Yen Ling, senior minister of state for trade and industry and culture, community and youth, and Jeffrey Siow, transport minister and second minister for finance, announcing the second tranche of assistance measures.

    Singapore rolls out S$900 million support package for businesses, households in light of Iran war

    The platform comprises five separate agents that will cut down time for the bank, from the current industry median of around six weeks.

    OCBC to use agentic AI to cut wealth onboarding time to 15 business days

    Yeoh Pei Xien is the youngest grandchild of Yeoh Tiong Lay, who founded Malaysian multinational conglomerate YTL Corporation.

    Yeoh Pei Xien: YTL’s third-gen scion with a pastor’s heart

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More