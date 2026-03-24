The Business Times

US Fed’s Daly says no single most-likely path for rates

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Published Tue, Mar 24, 2026 · 06:33 AM
    • San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said a protracted Iranian conflict could increase the risk of higher inflation but also a weaker labour market.
    • San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said a protracted Iranian conflict could increase the risk of higher inflation but also a weaker labour market. PHOTO: REUTERS

    SAN Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Monday said that unless the Iran conflict resolves quickly and the Fed can simply “look through” a temporary increase in oil prices, it is not clear what the Fed’s next move on interest rates will need to be.

    “There is no single most-likely path,” Daly said in a post on LinkedIn, noting a protracted conflict could increase the risk of higher inflation but also a weaker labour market, putting the Fed’s two goals in tension. “With policy in a good place, we need to remain flexible, able to respond to rapidly evolving risks.” REUTERS

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    US Federal ReserveInterest ratesInflationUS economyUnited States

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