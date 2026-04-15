US prosecutors made unannounced visit to Federal Reserve in DC

Tuesday’s surprise visit has the potential to further delay Kevin Warsh's nomination as Federal Reserve chair in Congress. PHOTO: REUTERS

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US PROSECUTORS made a surprise visit to the Federal Reserve’s offices in Washington Tuesday amid the Justice Department’s investigation into Chair Jerome Powell and a renovation project at the central bank, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Three officials from the DOJ attempted to enter the construction site but were denied entry on the basis of safety and other clearance protocols, said the person, who wasn’t authorised to speak publicly.

The visit, which the Wall Street Journal previously reported, ratchets up tensions between the Fed and DOJ. The two institutions have for months been locked in a legal dispute that threatens to hold up the confirmation of Kevin Warsh, President Donald Trump’s pick to replace Powell as Fed chair when his term as the central bank’s leader expires in May.

Outside counsel acting on behalf of the Fed, Robert Hur, sent correspondence to the DOJ objecting to the visit and requesting that further interaction be limited to existing channels.

“As you know, Chief Judge Boasberg has concluded that your interest in the Federal Reserve’s renovation project was pretextual. Should you wish to challenge that finding, the courts provide an avenue for you; it is not appropriate for you to try to circumvent it,” Hur wrote in a letter reviewed by Bloomberg News. “I ask that you commit not to seek to communicate with my client outside the presence of counsel.”

Representatives for the DOJ and Pirro’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Tuesday’s surprise visit has the potential to further delay Warsh’s nomination in Congress.

Senator Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican and a key swing voter on the banking committee, has praised Warsh but said he wouldn’t support his confirmation until the DOJ probe was resolved, calling the investigation a threat to the Fed’s independence.

Despite Tillis’ stance, the Senate Banking Committee has scheduled an April 21 confirmation hearing for Warsh. Tillis on Tuesday reiterated that he would block Warsh’s path to be confirmed to the Fed job until the probe is resolved. BLOOMBERG