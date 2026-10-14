US stocks: Wall Street opens lower after hot CPI data fuels rate-hike bets
All three major indices opened lower for the day
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 85.11 points, or 0.16 per cent, at the open to 51,584.99. PHOTO: EPA
WALL Street’s main indexes opened lower on Wednesday (Oct 14) after a hotter-than-expected inflation report boosted bets of an interest rate hike this month, while investors parsed more big bank earnings.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 85.11 points, or 0.16 per cent, at the open to 51,584.99. The S&P 500 fell 31.3 points, or 0.4 per cent, at the open to 7,774.18, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 172.7 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 27,031.64 at the opening bell. REUTERS
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