The Business Times

US weighs requiring banks collect citizenship data: reports

Citizenship documents are not currently necessary to open a bank account in America

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Wed, Feb 25, 2026 · 06:17 AM
    • Trump has previously issued executive orders seeking to tighten access to state and federal systems.
    • Trump has previously issued executive orders seeking to tighten access to state and federal systems. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    [WASHINGTON] The Trump administration is discussing an executive order designed to force banks to collect citizenship data alongside other identification information from customers, according to multiple media reports.

    The potential move would represent a significant new push in US President Donald Trump’s effort to discourage undocumented migration to the US, and could impose substantial and unprecedented new mandates on financial institutions.

    The order, reported by The Wall Street Journal and Semafor, could apply to not only new customers but existing account holders. While there are not currently rules against noncitizens opening bank accounts in the US, a requirement to produce a passport or similar documentation could provide a new barrier for those in the country illegally.

    Although citizenship documents are not currently necessary to open a bank account in the US, and the EU commonly accepts a national ID card in place of a passport, the requirement is more common in other nations.

    “Any reporting about potential policymaking that has not been officially announced by the White House is baseless speculation,” said White House spokesperson Kush Desai.

    The American Bankers Association and Bank Policy Institute did not immediately return requests for comment. The Treasury Department also did not respond to a request for comment.

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    Trump has previously issued executive orders seeking to tighten access to state and federal systems, including an executive order requiring citizenship verification on national mail-in voter registration forms and regulations prohibiting certain immigrants from holding or renewing commercial drivers’ licenses. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    BanksUnited States

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More