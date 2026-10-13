The Business Times
business-time-50

Visa approved to prepare domestic payments business in China

Visa’s clearance will allow it to operate in China’s US$144 trillion payments market

Summarise
Published Tue, Oct 13, 2026 · 02:44 PM
    • Visa applied for the license in 2017.
    • Visa applied for the license in 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS

    VISA received approval to begin preparations to establish a domestic bank card clearing business in China, as the firm follows rivals Mastercard and American Express in serving the country’s massive payments market.

    “We greatly appreciate the important role of the leaders of the United States and China in pursuing a constructive and strategically stable relationship between the world’s largest economies,” Visa chief executive officer Ryan McInerney said in the statement. 

    The company’s Beijing unit won the greenlight from the People’s Bank of China, the official Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday. It must complete preparatory work within one year before applying to commence operations and obtaining the clearing business license, Xinhua added.

    Visa’s clearance of the regulatory hurdle will allow it to operate in China’s US$144 trillion payments market and marks the end to its yearslong pursuit. 

    Visa applied for the license in 2017, local media reported. Competitor Mastercard received approval to establish its bank card clearing business in 2020, and Amex’s joint venture in the country was approved to start bank card clearing services several months after that. 

    For years, the battle for entry into mainland China’s massive domestic clearing market was a primary friction point in the broader trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies.

    The Business Times turns 50

    Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines.

    Explore BT50

    Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump said he brought up Visa’s request for access to mainland China’s market during a meeting with Xi Jinping in Beijing. Visa’s CEO McInerney accompanied Trump on that May trip to China.

    Xi later met his counterpart in Washington in late September, with both agreeing on a trade truce extension. The two are scheduled to talk again in person on the sidelines of the Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen in November. 

    China first signalled an opening in the sector in June 2015, announcing that foreign bank-card clearing providers could apply for licenses by establishing local units or through acquisitions. The move was designed to dismantle the long-standing monopoly held by state-run China UnionPay.

    While the approval marks a significant milestone, Visa is entering a market that looks very different from the one it first sought to enter. China’s payments ecosystem is now dominated by domestic mobile platforms Alipay and WeChat Pay, which have largely bypassed traditional card networks and become the primary channels for everyday transactions.

    China had 10.2 billion bank cards in circulation at the end of 2025, with transaction value totaling 963.6 trillion yuan (US$144 trillion) last year, according to the People’s Bank of China. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    VisaChina

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Broadcom CEO Hock Tan (left) and Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan (right) in a panel discussion moderated by DBS’ CEO Tan Su Shan.

    Companies still in search of AI use cases with worthwhile ROI, says Broadcom’s CEO

    Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar’s S$6.1 million purchase comes as the iron ore producer expands its presence in Malaysia’s rare earths industry.

    Malaysian king buys stake in Singapore-listed mining firm expanding into rare earths

    Malaysian Chinese bag-maker Liew Bin now sees value in protectionist measures as low-cost competition from China threatens Malaysian small and medium-sized enterprises.

    Once staunchly pro-China, Malaysian Chinese businesses are now distancing themselves from Beijing

    The wealthy buy time, synthesis and judgment. Everyone else is handed information and left to assemble it themselves.

    Singapore’s wealth management success should extend to everyday families

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More