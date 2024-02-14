Visa halts intermediated commercial card payments in India after regulatory order

Published Wed, Feb 14, 2024 · 9:11 pm
Visa, the world's largest payments processor, did not say why the Reserve Bank of India has issued the directive.
PHOTO: AFP

Visa

VISA said on Wednesday (Feb 14) that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which is also the country’s financial market regulator, had directed it last week to halt all domestic transactions for business payment solution providers (BPSPs).

BPSPs facilitate business-to-business card payments made to non-card-accepting vendors or suppliers. The RBI’s directive will not impact all commercial card payments, but only those intermediated by BPSPs.

Visa, the world’s largest payments processor, did not say why the RBI has issued the directive. The central bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

“Visa received a communication from the RBI on Feb 8, in what appears to be an industry-wide request for information on the role of business payment solution providers (BPSPs) in commercial and business payments,” a Visa India spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the company was in discussions with the RBI and its partners to ensure compliance.

Indian fintech firm Enkash, which works in partnership with Visa to facilitate such transactions, declined to comment on the development.

SEE ALSO

Earlier in the day, Indian business daily Economic Times reported that the RBI asked leading card networks, including Visa and Mastercard, to halt such card payments.

Mastercard, too, did not respond to a request for a comment. REUTERS

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

India

Reserve Bank of India

Payments

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Total amount invested in Bitcoin back over US$1 trillion

UniCredit set to boost bonus pool by 16% after record year

India agency seeks overseas transaction details from Paytm Payments Bank: sources

BlackRock’s ESG fund business soars despite attacks by US Republicans

ABN Amro announces 500 million euro buyback as profit jumps

DBS obtains licence to underwrite non-financial corporate bonds in China

Breaking News

Most Popular